Real Madrid v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City aim to take another step towards defending their Champions League trophy as they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night in a repeat of last year’s semi-final. The blues travelled to Spain and came back with a 1-1 draw, before thrashing the Spanish giants 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium to set up an Istanbul final with Inter Milan.

The two teams have once again been drawn together, with City hoping for a similar outcome while Real will no doubt be looking for revenge after that humiliating beating.

As always, our team are here to cast their expert eyes over the match and give us their thoughts on how the evening will play out.

Saul

Tricky away tie and they are well rested. Still, City have the quality to compete.

Real 2-2 City

Craig

Should be a cracking first leg with plenty of goals. I could see it being even going into the second leg.

Thomas

Real Madrid 2-2 City

City face Los Blancos once again in the UCL Knockouts. Real rightfully feel entitled to this tournament after having lifted Old Big Ears on 14 occasions. I’m typically very optimistic about City’s chances in any given match, but this one has me worried. At the Santiago Bernabeu with several first-choice defenders missing could be a recipe for disaster for the reigning European Champions. A draw will do and I am hopeful City can deliver.

Real 2-2 City

Pete

I think the world is expecting a classic match, full of goals and questionable decisions. While the latter is probably right, I have a feeling these two will cancel each other out in a rather cagey way. Either that or one team will edge it, leaving work for the other to do in the second leg. Although I think it will end 1-1, I’m going with my heart and predicting a narrow City win.

Real 0-1 City

What Happened Against Palace

Why did you let Palace score? Pete had a perfect score for the second match in a row until they allowed Palace to grab a second. That was the closest any of us came, however, that late goal for Palace meant Saul got the correct goal difference, so he gets extra points (like he needs them). Craig went for 2-2...say no more about that!!!

