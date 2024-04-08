Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League returns and the knockout stages have begun!

Manchester City are facing away at the Santiago Bernabéu with Real Madrid.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Time and Date: Tuesday 9 April 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee Francois Letexier

Assistant Referees Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni.

VAR Jérôme Brisard

How to Watch: TNT Sports (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

In the start of the serious knock outs of the Champions League fixture, City will look to keep the winning going as the return is straight forward.

Madrid are a tough team and they will be more rested and healthy than City. The odds may be in their favor, but let’s have a great match.

City should have more than enough to compete and that includes a healthy Kevin De Bruyne & Erling Haaland.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are aplenty with Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ederson, Kyle Walker and more injured or suspended.

For Real, David Alaba and Thibault Courtois are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen