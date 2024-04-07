Manchester City Earn Great Win in London: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City earn a great win. With it, City maintain pace and need some results, but are within reach of the title. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Without him we would not be able to win this. You talk about managers but players like Kevin make this game easy,”

“To sustain this for nine years at City, and have that consistency is amazing. The first goal is unbelievable. The assist is unbelievable. Really good.

“Mentally for sure [Kevin is fresh]. Kevin is like everyone, on the bus in the locker room and laugh.

“The body language dictates a lot how he is. All the players, especially Kevin, hopefully they can sustain it.

“[Playing] Three days, three days, three days. We had the mental energy. It’s more than physicality, it’s demanding.

“Sometimes it’s Phil, Erling or Julian, today it was Kevin.”

“The difference is because we have more injured players than last season, said Guardiola.

“We have Kyle [Walker] and Nathan [Ake] today. That means players don’t have time to recover.

“We are going to try but it is difficult in all three competitions in my experience.

“To arrive in the final stages you need the whole squad. Almost no chance if you don’t have everyone fresh.

“You can do it for short time but for three days, three days – a human being cannot sustain for a long, long time.

“At the same time, they have an incredibly competitive mindset.

“Every week is one week less to the end of season.

“Seven Premier League games left, all the players make an exceptional effort to continue to do it.”