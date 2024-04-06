Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a vital match for both sides. Palace need to keep away from the relegation zone and, while defeat wouldn’t immediately throw them into the mix, it would cause a few Eagles fans to start looking over their shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Blues must win to keep pace with Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and a slip by either side at this stage of the season would reduces their chances of being crowned champions.

As usual, our team are here to give us their gut feelings on today’s match and trying to predict the result. Here’s our thoughts this week:

Saul

Need the points. Have to win, Haaland and KDB should feature.

Palace 1-3 City

Craig

Hate Palace. Been slipping up against them repeatedly for years. They’ve taken something from this game in three of the last five meetings as well. All logical signs point to a comfortable win as Pep brings the big hitters back into the team, but I would not be at all surprised to see them hold us to a draw or even get a win. It makes no sense but it happens so often.

Crystal Palace 2-2 City

Thomas

City travel to Selhurst Park to take on Palace. I expect Haaland and KDB back in the starting XI for this one. Maybe some more magic from Foden as well. In the end, I’ll take City to take care of business against a Palace side that have struggled to put up goals this season.

Palace 0-4 City

Pete

Potentially a difficult match however, Palace’s lack of prowess in front of goal this season has been costly. They’ve scored more than one goal on just five occasions at Selhurst Park and only kept one clean sheet from those five matches. There’s goals to be had and I think City will get them. A clean sheet would be nice too, but can’t see it happening.

Palace 1-4 City

How We Did Against Villa

There were points aplenty after City’s win against Villa in midweek. Craig got the correct number of goals in the match and Dillon got the goal difference between the two spot on. Well done guys. Was there anything else? Oh yeah, Pete got a perfect prediction!!!! Thank you Phil Foden. That means the gap has been closed to just one point on Saul, but anyone can take the inaugural title. Thomas, meanwhile, is our top seer with four correct scores.

Here’s the table: