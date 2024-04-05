Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home vs Crystal Palace. A very tough match is here and we’ll see how they go.

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 6 April 2024, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes.

Fourth official: Darren Bond.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City to return to their winning ways and being in a better spot than they were and on an upward trend after the Villa win.

For CP, this is a real tricky spot as they need points and could surprise but face a wounded City.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow. Can Haaland get more goals? Will KDB play? What can Foden provide?

Which team will come out in front? We are in store for a very fun match.

Team News

City’s side have injury hits as Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are 50/50 to feature.

The Eagles have Doucoure, Richards, Guehi, Olise, Ferguson, Holding and Johnstone all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Crystal Palace