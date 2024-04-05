Pep Talk:“What we have to do is win our games.”

Manchester City enter a tough matchup vs. Crystal Palace and Pep Guardiola was ready to preview it all.

“I hope [they drop ponts] but that doesn’t solve the problem if we don’t do our job,” “We have to win the eight games left and wait.

“If we were top of the league it would be in our hands but that’s not the case.

“What we have to do is win our games - if it happens then good but we cannot control it. We can control the destiny in our games, that’s all.”

“The quality of the opponents, it is what it is,” he said.

“We have to keep going and at the end we will see or realise that the team was there, that’s for sure.”

“Always it has been tough. Glasner is doing a really good job.” Pep pointed out.

“They have quality and the other players - good structure they are strong defensively with Andersen leading the back five.

“The physicality was always there. Selhurst Park is difficult always, we know this.”

“We are used to playing every three days each month. We are not new to this.

“The players know this. They handle it, not all the time, but most of the time exactly they have to do.

“We play 12:30, it’s perfect, it’s more time until the next game in Madrid to recover.

“We play Chelsea on Saturday, okay it’s not fair, but we will do it. Adapt quick and try to do our job.”