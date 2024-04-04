Manchester City Beat Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City get the win against Villa and are still in a tighter ace for the PL title. So, with that we enter Pep Guardiola’s reaction as he had a lot to say.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“If we win all our games it will be down to the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front,” Guardiola said.

“It will not be easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points but you never know.

“We have to show up and do our job and don’t regret that we should have won that game because they lost the game after.

“We cannot do anything. We cannot control what they do. We have to win our games, that’s all we can do.”

“When he plays in a central position he has a sense of goal.

“Everyone has their own skills and talents and Phil has assists and goals in that position. He proved it again.”

Foden is an outstanding season and Guardiola added that he is still getting better all the time.

“He can do whatever he wants,” the boss said. “He’s a really top class player.

“He is open minded. He has to understand the game. He has to focus in some things.

“Sometimes he is a little bit distracted in what he has to do defensively but he has a natural talent. A gift.

“He is special for the pace and work ethic. He has an incredible sense of goal.

“You have the feeling when he is attacking the last line that he is going to score.

“It’s not easy to find it and that’s why he is so special in those central positions.”

“Rodri is the best. In his position he is the best. He can do everything,” Guardiola said.

“The quality that he reads the game with. His mentality, always he is ready. Rodri is top, top. What can I say?

“Other teams don’t have a player like him. He is so good in many, many things.

“We have alternatives but the presence, physicality, he is complete. He is an incredible signing for Manchester City.”