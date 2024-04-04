Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dominate vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City 4, Rodri (11’), Phil Foden (45’+1’, 62’, 69’)

Aston Villa 1, Jhon Duran (20’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners at home as the result leaves a good taste in City fans mouths. The win with a rotated squad, saw Foden play centrally and get a hat trick.The result means even if they need a few results, City are still in the title race.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some good play for the team as the intensity was present early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but one cannot qualm about a win by three goals.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a very solid match and are in the thick of multi faceted title charge.

City had so many players who played just well this midwek and that includes some lineup choices that were not popular with fans.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Rodri and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get the win at home and a tight title race becomes even tighter.

A needed result and we move.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).