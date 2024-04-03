Manchester City v Aston Villa: Gut Feelings

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium tonight with both teams in need of the three points. The Blues must win to keep pace with Liverpool, while Villa will be looking for the victory that will keep them in the reckoning for a Champions League place.

As usual, our team are here to give us their gut feelings on the match. Let’s see what they have to say:

Saul

Have to win. Angry City get a nice win and Haaland scores.

City 3-1 Villa

Craig

Villa are no joke, hence their position in the table, but I think the boys will be looking to build some momentum after the disappointment of the weekend. We should expect a more open game, a few goals and a home win.

City 3-2 Aston Villa

Thomas

City host the Villans needing to collect all possible points the rest of the way if they hope to stay in the title race. Unai Emery’s bunch need the points as well as they look to hold off Spurs. A 5th place finish will likely get them Champions League football next season, but 4th guarantees it. In the end, I expect the Sky Blues to take the day.

City 3-1 Villa

Dillon

Think the team is gonna be out for blood after Villa’s dominating performance in December. The squad has always responded in these moments over the past few years and they need to win every game from here on out to even think about winning the league.

Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa

Pete

Tough match but it should go City’s way. I think we’ll have too much for a decent Villa side who are doing so well this season. Defeat won’t affect their CL chances too much but the Blues need the points more.

City 4-1 Villa

Last Time Out

Only Craig went for a draw and wasn’t far off with 1-1. Pete went for a 1-0 to City, so only a goal out. All the rest need to back to the drawing board. Here’s the table: