Pep Talk: “The last games are difficult to manage.”

Manchester City face a stern test in Aston Villa this midweek. With that Pep Guardiola talked about the timing, match congestion, injury updates and much more.

Matches/congestion

“Just winning games is what we have to do [to win trophies],” “We have not many more chances to drop points. [There are] nine games [left]. “Villa are playing for the Champions League and every team [is] playing for something. The last games are difficult to manage. It will be [difficult] for all of us.”

On Villa

“[They are] excellent the way they play,” the City boss said at his prematch press conference. “Unai Emery and the consistency in every season, Villa is impressive and always he has done really well. “It’s not a surprise the quality of him and his management and the quality of the team. “I didn’t watch all games because I don’t think all managers watch all the games of opponents. “I think he’s playing the same system. They have really good set-pieces and transitions with the two incredible fast players up front. “The shape is really clear what they do. They can do high pressing and afterwards defend very well with a back four or back five and a really structured line. [They have] an exceptional keeper. “That is why they are where they are, fighting to be there.”

On injuries

“He [John] has to feel fully fit. But the injury was less than we expected. We’ll see. For today or maybe for the next games he’ll be ready.” Adding an update on Ake, he said: “Injured. Hopefully he will be back soon. “I don’t know exactly the timing. For sure, the next games he won’t be ready.”

A tough match and amid much injury, the club needs the win so something will have to give.