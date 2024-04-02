Manchester City v Aston Villa: The Opposition

VManchester City look to return to winning ways as they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Blues dropped points in their goalless home draw against title rivals Arsenal, allowing Liverpool to be the main winners of the weekend.

They face an Aston Villa side that are in new territory. After spending three seasons finishing in the bottom half of the table, Villa finished seventh last season and currently occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Here, we take a look at the Villa side, analyse their form and the threat they pose to the Blues on Wednesday.

Form

Villa have had varied form since the turn of the year, winning 5 and losing 3 of their 10 Premier League games in the last three months. Their last outing saw the Midlands side beat Wolves 2-0 at Villa Park, however, drawn 2 and won 3 of their five away games in the league since January.

They had to rely on a 70th minute goal to rescue a point at West Ham and needed an 89th minute goal to win 3-2 at Luton. However, they have the fourth-best away form in the Premier League, winning 7 and losing four. They have scored 25 goals away from home, but conceded 23.

Villa’s last away defeat was on Boxing Day when they threw away a two-goal lead at Old Trafford to allow the Stretford Rangers to come back in the second half to win 3-2.

Danger Men

Striker Ollie Watkins is Villa’s main threat to City on Wednesday evening. The England man has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and has had 82 shots on goal so far. His last goal was the opener as Villa hammered Ajax last week, with his last Premier League goal also being a 24th minute opened in a 3-2 win at Luton.

Leon Bailey has chipped in with 12 goals, while Douglas Luiz has 11. The former City man has the highest goal conversion rate of the first-team regulars with 31%, with a shot accuracy of 56%.

The trio also lead the way in the assist chart with 10 apiece. Luiz has created the most chances with 52, while Bailey has made 47 and Watkins 43. Luiz is clearly the playmaker in the Villa side and poses the biggest threat. He has attempted 2,427 passes, the highest in the team, completing 2,171 and enjoying a pass accuracy of 89%.

The Boss

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is the man at the Villa helm, having taken over from Steven Gerrard in 2022. Villa had only won two of their matches before Emery’s arrival, however, the Spaniard has turned Villa’s fortunes around, taking them from the bottom of the league, to European competition, with their sights firmly set on Champions League football for the first time.

Emery has an impressive record, winning 41 and losing just 18 of his 71 matches in charge. This gives him a very impressive 57%.

Last Time Out

City will be looking for revenge after suffering defeat at Villa Park in December. Leon Bailey scored the only goal of the game as Villa ran out 1-0 winners. Last time at the Etihad Stadium, City beat the Villans 3-1, with Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez giving City a 3-0 half-time lead, before Watkins pulled a goal back in the second half.