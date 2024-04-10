Manchester City Draw Real Madrid in Barn Burner: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City get a needed result. One where City get a boost as we could see heavy rotation this weekend and have fresh legs for next week.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I had the feeling it is a process. This result in the first seasons together we would lose 4-1, 5-1,” he said.

“We were not stable emotionally. And being stable emotionally is so important.

“We have an idea and we believe now in what we want to do but it is impossible to control all the time against Real Madrid. You have to stick it.

“In the first seasons, we would not. Now we are more stable and hopefully in the future we can do better and better.”

“It was a really good, entertaining game,” Guardiola said. “Two teams that want to attack - in different ways but they want to attack.

“Fantastic goals - all three [of ours] and Valverde’s as well.

“What I love is the way we played the second half when we were 2-1 down. We controlled the game really well.

“It’s Madrid. You can be 3-2 and the game is over - here it is never over.

“One week until our next game in Manchester - it will be sold out and they will help us score one goal.

“We will do the rest. And the team who is best will reach the semi-finals.”

“We lost more balls than usual in the first half but it is Madrid. They have the legs and quality to make the transitions.

“Second half we showed personality. I cannot say more. To score three in Bernabeu is very good.”