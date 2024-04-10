Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Hold Real Madrid

Manchester City 3, Bernardo Silva (2’) Phil Foden (66’) Josko Gvardiol (71’)

Real Madrid 3, Rúben Dias (12’ OG) Rodrygo (14’) Federico Valverde (79’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are leaving Madrid with a great result that leaves a good taste in City fans mouths. The win with a semi-rotated squad, saw Foden play centrally and play pretty well. The result means City hold all the card for the return leg at The Etihad.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some good play for the team as the intensity was present early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but one cannot qualm about a draw away to the 14-time champions.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a very solid match and are in the thick of advancing next week.

City had so many players who played just well this midweek and that includes some lineup choices that were not popular with fans. KDB stomach bug, not withstanding.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get the draw away at a titan and hold all the cards now.

A solid result and we move.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).