Manchester City Held at Home: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are held to a scoreless draw at home vs. Arsenal. A nervy, tense match with few chances for either side. In the end we needed a bit more and were unable to claim it.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Arsenal is an exceptional team, well managed and the players are good [but] my point of view still we are the team,” the City boss declared.

“Many things we can be better, but I am satisfied. I said to the team, don’t be sad. I know my players, how they behave, and they tried it. I give credit to Arsenal.

“We will not be here at semi-final of FA Cup, quarter-final of Champions League and fighting for Premier League title [if we are not the team].

“We want to win but we are there. It was a battle. It was a tight game [but] I see the way they train.

“[Are Liverpool now favourites?] Yes. Always who is first is favourite. Second favourite is Arsenal. Third we are. It’s not in our hands.

“All we can do against Aston Villa is try to win the game.

“When we were top we were favourites because it was in our hands but now it is not.”

“I prefer to win, but [will] take the point. It was a hard game. The team make me so proud,” said Pep.

“We wanted to try, and they allowed us to go to our left side. The side from Odegaard and Saka and after they make incredible pressing.

“When we contact with last line, they drop really well. They defend the low block really well.

“The space was really difficult to find. We cannot press much because they played mainly long balls.

“Rico, Manu, Rodri were unbelievable. The second balls against Arsenal are really important.

“The chances they have in first half, they press really well. In the second half, I couldn’t expect more.

“The game was fun and well-fought. When the referee becomes more important than the players it happens.

“Today was perfect from both sides and the referee was really good. Everyone defend the ball and their position, but the rest was okay.”