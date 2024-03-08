Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test away vs Liverpool. A potential title decider is here and we CAN’T WAIT!

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Time and Date: Sunday 10 March 2024, Kickoff at 15:45 GMT, 11.45 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tough matchup, but one has to back City to continue their winning ways and being in a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For Pool, this is a real tricky spot and while they are at home a possibly checked out Klopp could tilt this one.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow. Can Haaland get more goals? Will KDB play? What can Foden provide?

Which team will come out in front? We are in store for a very fun match. Potentially the final Klopp vs. Guardiola matchup!

Team News

City’s side have injury hits as Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol are unlikely to feature.

Pool have Becker, Doak, Jones, Jota, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenbach and Thiago all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool