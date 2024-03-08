Pep Talk: “Always it was a pleasure - and Sunday will be too but we will try to win the game,”

Manchester City play perhaps the biggest match of the PL season and had a lot to say. Both on Jurgen’s last match vs him, the match and much more!

Let’s dive right in-

Pep on Klopp

“Always it was a pleasure - and Sunday will be too but we will try to win the game,”

“The way his teams play football, always you learn. The way they play, the teams play.

“It will be nice because always it has been and accept the challenge.

“I respect completely his decision. I spoke with him and I had the feeling he will be back sooner or later.

“He is a man who loves football. His passion is there.

“He explained perfectly the reason why [he is leaving].

“In the Premier League it’s the last time but maybe in the FA Cup, we can find [each other] and we will see.”

“When we were honoured to get in the Hall of Fame with Jurgen years ago, we spent time with our families,” added the boss.

“But in terms of lunch, dinners it never happened. We have to decide who pays, that’s why we never did it!

“I think it is going to happen sooner or later, yes. I would love it. We will see.”