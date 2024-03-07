Manchester City Win in UCL: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City keep it professional and get the win in the return leg of this Champion’s League stage. As we move on to the next round, let’s check the reaction and some notable media.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I am going to tell you we went through with such a difficult team. Copenhagen.

“They are a difficult opponent. So well organised. And, of course, to be part of the titles we need everyone. That’s why we used it. Really pleased with the performance.

“The people expect a lot of things but I know how difficult it is. For another year we are in the best eight teams in Europe.

“The draw, next Friday, we will be there. Incredibly happy we are still in all competitions.”

“Everything is difficult. The Premier League is difficult. The FA Cup is difficult.

“People take it for granted now. It’s good but we know internally, the manager and the players, that everything is difficult.