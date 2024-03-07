Manchester City Win in UCL: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City keep it professional and get the win in the return leg of this Champion’s League stage. As we move on to the next round, let’s check the reaction and some notable media.
Pep Guardiola Reaction
“I am going to tell you we went through with such a difficult team. Copenhagen.
“They are a difficult opponent. So well organised. And, of course, to be part of the titles we need everyone. That’s why we used it. Really pleased with the performance.
“The people expect a lot of things but I know how difficult it is. For another year we are in the best eight teams in Europe.
“The draw, next Friday, we will be there. Incredibly happy we are still in all competitions.”
“Everything is difficult. The Premier League is difficult. The FA Cup is difficult.
“People take it for granted now. It’s good but we know internally, the manager and the players, that everything is difficult.
Notable Tweets
Man City become the third team to win ten Champions League games in a row— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2024
They join Real Madrid (2015) and Bayern Munich (2013, 2020) pic.twitter.com/eSp3MRkRH0
Julián Álvarez in the UCL this season:— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) March 6, 2024
165 minutes
5 goals
He scores a goal every 35 minutes in the competition. pic.twitter.com/AADjccsQxQ
Love this City!— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 6, 2024
3-1 ⚪️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1K1ZFuxUzC
Erling Haaland has now scored 41 goals in 37 #UCL games - level on goals with Sergio Agüero. @FabrizioRomano— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 6, 2024
