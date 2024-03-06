Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat FC Copenhagen, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Manuel Akanji, (5’), Julian Alvarez (9’) Erling Haaland (45’+3’)

FC Copenhagen 1, Mo Elyounoussi (29’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners once more after a nice match and special goals by our old reliable sharp shooter, the Norwegian Viking. The team picked was on fire right off the bat and thanks to Haaland and Julian Alvarez, they keep advancing in the UCL..

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match and a much needed win. All that matters.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a decent match and are in right in the thick of multi faceted title charge.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a better match from all and finally putting away some goals. Even if we were saw some young players.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Manuel Akanji and Matheus Nunes before that finger injury, who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are one step closer to a title.

A really good result and vibes boost for all.

