Manchester City v Copenhagen: Gut Feelings

It’s Copenhagen round 2 and City go into Wednesday’s match with a healthy 3-1 advantage. After cruising past Manchester United at the weekend and Liverpool on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola may make a few changes and rest some of the starters for Anfield.

The blues are expected to progress tonight, despite the fact that the Danish side should not and cannot be underestimated.

As usual, our team are here to give us their thoughts and feelings on tonight’s match, so here’s what we all think.

Saul

A much calmer match and probably some rotation. 2-1 Win.

City 2-1 Copenhagen

Craig

I think the result in the first leg will have taken the wind out of the underdogs’ sails. I really don’t see them making this difficult. A routine win en route to the quarter-finals seems to be the only possibility.

City 4-0 Copenhagen

It’s back to the UCL after dispatching the Rags and putting a serious dent in their Champions League dreams. Copenhagen come to the Etihad for the second leg of their Quarterfinal tie trailing the cup holders 3-1 on aggregate. With that comfortable cushion, I expect City to cruise to an easy win and advance to the Quarterfinals for the 7th year on the spin.

City 2-0(5-1) Copenhagen

Pete

I’d be concerned about this match had we not got a decent lead from the first leg. With Liverpool just around the corner, I would imagine Pep will rotate the squad a little and rest a few names for Sunday. Not predicting a big win, but a comfortable one.

City 3-0 Copenhagen

What Happened Against The Stretford Rangers

Somebody, well me, got the score spot on so thank you Erling Haaland for the third goal. Actually, thank you to the United defence for being crap and gifting it to him. Craig went for 2-2 and got the right number of goals, so points to him too.

Saul’s still leathering us all though, while Thomas is still our football seer with four correct results. All hail Thomas!

Here’s the table: