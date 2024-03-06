Is Taylor’s New Manchester City Contract Deserved or Premature?

Manchester City Women announced on Monday that manager Gareth Taylor has signed a new three-year contract that keeps in as boss until 2027 at least. The blues have gone from a fourth-place finish last season to title contenders, reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup and the Conti Cup semi-final, allowing the blues to win three major trophies this season.

It’s in sharp contrast to last season, when City struggled in some matches and lost out on a Champions League place to Manchester United. However, the manager was awarded a one-year contract and many expected him to be gone by the end of this season.

But, is awarding the manager a new contract now premature, or is it richly deserved for turning City into genuine title contenders?

A year ago, City were battling not only Chelsea and Arsenal, but a surgent United side that took the title race to the last day of the season. After sweeping out some of the established players, Taylor brought in a host of new signings that he hoped would provide a springboard for success.

Unfortunately, the new signings took time to adjust and, although the blues picked up home wins against Chelsea and Arsenal and remain unbeaten at home, it was five defeats away from home that cost the blues a place in Europe. A League Cup semi-final defeat at Arsenal and an FA Cup loss at Aston Villa gave way to some calling for Taylor to be replaced.

Instead, the manager was given another season and use the summer to make a solitary signing in Jill Roord. The Dutch star had been a revelation in midfield until her cruciate ligament injury in February ruled her out for the rest of the season. However, City have made progress this season, there is no doubt about that and they will most likely qualify for the Champions League at the very least.

Given City’s incredible progress that could possibly see them dethrone Chelsea as champions, it seems only right to award an extension to Taylor’s contract.

Taylor is having a great season and if he brings silverware to the club this season, particularly if it’s the WSL title, then a new contract will be richly deserved. However, and not to be a Grinch here, there are still nine WSL matches left and everything to play for. It’s not cut and dried that City will beat Chelsea to the title.

The blues are only level on points with Chelsea and require the current champions to drop points in addition to winning all their remaining games. They also have tough cup matches against Chelsea and Spurs, so there’s still a lot of work to do.

But, there’s no doubt that City are on the right track and if we can continue at this level, then the blues will surely be crowned league champions sooner rather than later. Let’s hope it is sooner so the decision to reward Taylor now can be fully justified.