Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League returns and the knockout stages have begun!

Manchester City are facing a test home vs FC Copenhagen.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 6 March 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee Espan Eskas

Assistants Isaak Elias Bashevkin and Anders Olav Dale.

VAR Dennis Higler

How to Watch: TNT Sports (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

In the second leg of the round of sixteen Champions League fixture, City will look to keep the winning going as the return is straight forward.

Copenhagen are a tough team and they played a valiant group stage as they have advanced here.

City should have more than enough even with it being a formality. Expect some rotation.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are just one as Jack Grealish is out.

For FCC, Khocholava, Hojlund, Lerager, Sander and Claesson all doubtful or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen