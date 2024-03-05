Pep Talk: “In football everything can happen, and we have to be aware of that,”

Manchester City are one step away from the next round in the UCL. We hear Pep’s thoughts as he had a lot to say about Haaland, the match and much more.

Pep on Haaland

“So quick,” said Guardiola when asked how the striker slotted in after signing. “That is what impressed me most since the first pre-season. It was so quick. “The guys embrace really quick the new ones but the new ones have to do the step. “He was always smiling and it impressed me the most off the pitch, his character. Lovely character. “I met some of the biggest, biggest stars and I see how humble they are. I don’t know why, the biggest ones understand better. That’s why maybe they are the biggest stars, for that reason.”

Pep on Copenhagen

“In football everything can happen, and we have to be aware of that,” said Pep. “We have respect for Copenhagen and how they play. The Champions League is Champions League. The best eight teams in Europe [will move to the next round]. “We have the chance to be in quarter-finals again and this is the target. We’re not far off that. “The way Copenhagen defend - they are compact – and all the movements they do really well. “I am always aware of the opponents, but I especially look at our players. “We struggled there last season; Bayern Munich were not able to win in Copenhagen. “They play two years in a row with the same manager, and they have a strong striker. They are compact and do really good movements. “My concern is always there. Otherwise I would not be here, but I prefer to start 3-1 up rather than 0-1 down. “I would like us to be ahead 7-0, but that normally doesn’t happen in the Champions League. I want us to perform the way we have to do. “Red cards or bad decisions can happen in football. If we conceded another goal in the group stages, we are second in the table and the draw would have been Real Madrid not Copenhagen. “In football the details make the difference. Prepare well, mentally and read what they have to do. “Respect Copenhagen, because this competition deserves it.”

A really good match and a good time for some rotation.