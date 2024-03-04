Manchester City Show Up and Show Out, 3-1 Win in Derby: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have secured a win in the Manchester derby. A brace by Phil Foden and an extra by good measure from Erling Haaland. We can take solace that they played a great first half despite no goal and yet are in the thick of the PL race.

On to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“They win games by themselves, this is when you become a world class player!”

“Winning games is when you become a world class player. Everyone play good but you have to win games, and he wins games. What can I say?’ said the boss.

“He loves football. He lives to play. There are people who like to play. He loves to play football.

“He will already be a legendary player because in a short age, the games played, the minutes, the goals scored, the titles won and he is from the home and that is why the connection with the fans is unbelievable.

“He is the player of the season, with all the respect for incredible players but no-one has been so decisive for us as him this season.”

