Advantage Liverpool As Manchester City and Arsenal Labour to a Draw

Manchester City and Arsenal both missed the opportunity to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool as they played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium. In a game that would have, at the very least, determined which of the two teams stood a better chance to rival the Mersey Reds for the title, it was surprisingly tight, with Arsenal stifling the Blues attack, while barely producing anything of note throughout the entire match.

City manager Pep Guardiola made two changes to the side that beat Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final two weeks ago, with Kevin de Bruyne replacing Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake coming in for the injured Kyle Walker.

Ake himself went off injured in the 27th minute, with Rico Lewis entering the fray. By that stage, City had pressed Arsenal back but Mikel Arteta’s side dug in deep to repel the Blues and deny them a home Premier League goal for the first time since October 2021.

In fact, neither keeper had too much to do as both sides cancelled each other out, leaving Liverpool clear at the top of the table and the fate of the league title in their own hands.

City started in typical form, with Erling Haaland brought down in the penalty area in the opening minutes, but was deemed offside. Former blue Gabriel Jesus fired wide after good work by Ben White and David Raya in the Arsenal goal made a save from Nathan Ake’s header after good work by de Bruyne. Ten minutes later, Ake was forced off, with Lewis replacing him and taking the right-back position.

Unfortunately, the much-anticipated clash of potential champions petered out in the first half, with neither side able to break down the stubborn defence of the opposition.

Mateo Kovacic came closest to giving City the lead early in the second half, firing just wide of the post, while Bukayo Saka saw his drive into the box agonisingly missed by Jesus. Substitutes Jack Grealish and Doku combined, with the England man setting up the Belgian, who miscued his shot and the chance went begging.

Haaland mis-controlled a de Bruyne corner and Arsenal sub Leandro Trossard tested Ortega in the City goal, but, in the end, both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

It was nothing like last season when City thrashed their rivals to take control of the title race but, with nine games remaining and City three points behind the leaders, the Blues now have to rely on other results if they are to make history and become the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Final score: Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal