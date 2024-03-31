Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Stalemate vs. Arsenal

Manchester City 0

Arsenal 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are held at home as the draw leaves a bit of feelings that we missed the mark tonight. A really stale draw and seeing KDB was good, still the lack of goals and excitement hurt the overall vibe,

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some poor play for the team as the intensity was there early even if the action was not. It was a bit disjointed at points especially that second half, so chances were not created either way.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played an ok match and are in despite the result, still right in the thick of multi faceted title charge.

City had so many players who played just alright and that includes some lineup choices that were not popular with their fans.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get held at home and a tight title race becomes even tighter.

An okay result and we move.

