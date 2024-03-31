Title-chasing Manchester City Match WSL Record in Liverpool Thrashing

Manchester City put up a commanding performance to beat Liverpool 4-1 in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. It was a statement win to remind Chelsea of City’s determination to challenge for the league title this season.

It was a 12th consecutive Barclays Women’s Super League victory that matched the record for most consecutive wins across a single season in the division.

For a Liverpool team that derailed City’s WSL title push last season, the Blues stormed Prenton Park with a vengeance this time around.

Lauren Hemp opened the floodgates with a close-range effort in the 16th minute of the game. Jess Park added a second in the 22nd minute before Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw took over the show.

The City forward who has been on fire this season looks set to win the WSL’s Golden Boot at the end of the campaign.

After firing a superb long-range effort into the top corner from outside the box, she sealed the win with a well-taken header that left the opponents’ goalkeeper helpless. Liverpool could only manage a consolation towards the end of the game falling to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat.

Title rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off in the Continental Cup final on Sunday, so City took the opportunity to climb to the league summit. The Blues now sit atop the league table with a three-point gap ahead of Chelsea and six points on the Gunners.

However, Emma Hayes’ side now hold a game in hand. With just five matches left to play, any slip-ups could hand City a huge advantage in the title race.

Although Chelsea look likely to retain the title, City’s current form suggests anything can happen. The London side still has away matches against Liverpool and Manchester United among its five remaining fixtures while City have Arsenal at home.

These are the games that will most likely decide who will emerge champions at the end of the season.