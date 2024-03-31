Manchester City v Arsenal: Gut Feelings

After the absolute waste of time of two friendly matches, Manchester City return to league action as Arsenal arrive in town for a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium. However, the pointless England matches saw Kyle Walker and John Stones injured and may miss the visit of the Gunners.

Arsenal are in excellent form, however it was around Easter last season when they started to fade, and City will be hoping for more of the same, starting on Sunday afternoon.

As usual, our team are here to give us their thoughts, feelings and prediction on how the match will go.

Saul

Tough, tough match. Have to favour Arsenal given the couple and maybe more injuries for City. Still, the vibes will be high and Haaland and KDB seem set to go. Slight and difficult win.

City 2-1 Arsenal

Craig

Incredibly hard to call. Such a huge, pivotal game. You have to feel both teams will be a little cagier than usual, surely! I think we might see a fantastic game of chess between the two coaches and a low-scoring draw in the end.

City 1-1 Arsenal

It’s the business end of the season with just 10 matches left. Some major injury concerns for both sides. if Brighton can take points off the Scousers in the early match, a win will put City top of the Prem. I’ll take the Manc Blues in a close one at home.

City 2-1 Arsenal

Pete

It’s getting interesting at the top of the Premier League, isn’t it? Every single match is vital from hereon in and neither team will want to give an inch in this game. I think City will edge this, but only just.

City 1-0 Arsenal

What Happened Last Time?

City beat Newcastle to progress to the FA Cup semi-final, however, none of our guys got a perfect score. League leader Saul and fifth-placed Craig both predicted 2-1 so only gets a point, while the rest of us got the goal difference right to close the gap.

Here’s the table: