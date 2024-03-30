Manchester City Women Keep Title Race Alive with Win at Liverpool

Bunny Shaw helped herself to a brace as Manchester City Women once again moved to the top of the WSL with a thumping win at Liverpool. Shaw’s brace in either half added to Lauren Hemp’s opener and a well-taken goal by Jess Park, with Taylor Hinds scoring a consolation goal for the home side.

It was an impressive performance by the blues, who survived an early storm by the home side to take the three points back to the Joie Stadium and pole position once again in the race for the WSL title.

With Chelsea facing Arsenal in the League Cup Final on Sunday, Gareth Taylor’s side were eager not to allow the reigning champions to open up a lead over the blues. And, once they had weathered the early onslaught which saw the blues pinned into their own half, City took control, hitting three goals in a superb 8-minute spell.

It was Jess Park, who destroyed United a week ago, who had a hand in both goals that put City on course for the three points. The young striker saw her shot saved by Rachael Laws, but the Liverpool defence were slow to react. Hemp collected the loose, cut inside and fired home to give the blues a 16th-minute lead.

Six minutes later, Park scored her third goal in two games as she danced her way into the Liverpool penalty area after being found by Mary Fowler. An excellent first touch took her past two defenders, before firing home off the inside of the post.

Shaw got in on the act two minutes later, scoring a superb goal from range to effectively secure the points. The Jamaican striker flicked the ball superbly past Gemma Bonner, before unleashing a 25-yard strike that left Laws with no chance.

City continued to press, although Liverpool did have a chance of their own soon after Bunny’s striker. Leanne Kiernan found a way past the City defence but fired wide with only Khiara Keating to beat.

Liverpool made a triple substitution at halftime, with defender Hinds marking her return from injury. It didn’t seem to do the home side much good as five minutes into the second half, Shaw grabbed her second of the game. Fowler’s corner found the striker at the far post, who headed past Laws to increase City’s goal difference.

The blues eased the pressure on the home side, which was punished with six minutes to go. Hinds was allowed to run at the City defence, before hitting a shot that Keating touched onto the post. Unfortunately for the young keeper, the rebound hit her on the back and crossed the line to put another dent in City’s goal difference, which could prove vital in the race for the title.

The blues now have just four matches remaining and will be hoping Chelsea can drop points as the season reaches its conclusion.

Final Score: Liverpool Women 1-4 Manchester City Women