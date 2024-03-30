Fragile John Stones now needs Special Care to Stay Injury-free

One of the worst things that can happen to a manager is to have your important players unavailable when you have a crucial game to play. Oftentimes, that can make the difference between having a positive or negative result.

Manchester City have had their fair share of injuries this season with all of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji and even goalkeeper Ederson spending time on the treatment table.

John Stones and Kyle Walker are the latest duo that will be missing in action for the next few games at least. But this is not the first time that the former Everton defender will be missing crucial games for City as a result of injury.

Stones was injured again while on international duty with England during the break. While Kevin De Bruyne has been the biggest victim in recent times when it comes to injury concerns, with the Belgian spending about four months on the sidelines this season, John Stones is not far behind.

The Englishman can hardly play two consecutive games for 90 minutes without picking up an injury. Hence, it was not surprising when he left the pitch early in the first half of England’s friendly against Belgium on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old lasted just 10 minutes before picking up an abductor problem that meant he could not continue again. A keen observation shows that has been his story at City in recent times.

To put things in perspective Stones has only played 14 times in the Premier League this season for City out of a total of 28 matches, starting just 11 games. Meanwhile, De Bruyne who just returned from a long-term injury layoff that kept him out of action for the better part of the first half of the season has featured in nine games, just five short of Stones.

For a player so important to the team due to his versatility, Pep Guardiola may need to fashion out a better way to manage him. Enjoying a rich vein of form in recent games culminating in an intelligent goal against Liverpool at Anfield, he will be a key player for City in the difficult games ahead.

Managing his minutes has become crucial to keep him fit and injury-free. Understandably, he is not getting any younger. But historically, he has always struggled with injuries throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

At this point, it appears things will only get worse if he’s not given special attention. As the manager has stated, City will need everyone’s contribution to see the team scale through the hurdles ahead in the quest to achieve another memorable season.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones will need special care to have them available in key games, heading into the final stretch of the campaign.