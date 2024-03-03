Manchester City v Manchester United: Gut Feelings

It’s Derby Day and Manchester City entertain Stretford neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. Both are desperate for the points for different reasons - City need to keep pace with Liverpool and United are trying to reach the Conference League. However, it’s something of a quandary for United fans; if they win, it gives Liverpool hope of winning the league but if they lose, it’s another derby double for the blues. It’s something for their fans to ponder on the 1310 from Euston.

As always, our team are here to give us their gut feelings on the derby and predict a City win the result. Here’s what the guys think this week.

Saul

BIG MATCH. Have to favour the home side. The midweek confidence boost and a fresh Foden should do wonders. City win 4-1.

City 4-1 United

Craig

These types of games rarely go as they should. On paper it should be a comfortable home win but derby day can be a funny old thing. A draw would not surprise me. The game screams a late goal from some annoying teenager off their bench.

City 2-2 United

Bring on the Derby!! Ten Hag’s bunch are headed to the Etihad looking to find a way back into European contention. The Rags are 8 points back from 4th place Aston Villa and need to start making a move if they are to play in the Champions League next year. Meanwhile, the Manc Blues are showing signs of their annual spring awakening. I predict trouble for the visitors. Haaland, Foden, and KDB impose their will on Sunday and City come out on top yet again.

City 5-1 Yahnited

Dillon

United continue to be the most confusing team to predict. Their recent form has actually been fairly decent, however it doesn’t seem to match what the coverage is around the side. It feels like Ten Haag is coaching for his job at this point. While United are dangerous on the counter, there should be no world where City lose it. I just pray Alvarez starts and we can control the game.

City 3-0 United

Pete

This is a must-win game for three reasons: 1. To keep pace on Liverpool, 2. To beat United 3. So I can send a bi-annual bragging text to a mate who’s a United fan. What? He did it to me all the way through the 00s and I’m extremely vengeful.

Anyway, back to the game. It should be one that City win, but it’s a derby and United will no doubt raise their game, They’ve scored a number of last-minute goals this season and they can do that again, as long as we’re 6-0 up at the time. I think it will be a win for the blues, but they’ll probably score, they usually do at City.

City 3-1 United

What Happened Against Luton?

What happened was none of our team predicted such a scoreline. The closest we got was Craig’s 4-0 prediction but incredibly, he got the the goal difference right, so he gets two points. All the rest of us get one, simply for not being brave enough. Here’s the table: