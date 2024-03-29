Pep Talk: “Right now every game is so important.”

Manchester City are facing a tough match as they face Arsenal on Sunday. The huge mach was covered by Pep Guardiola in his presser and he had a lot to say-

“It’s good to be here,” he said.

“The season has been really good winning two titles after what happened last season. We are in contention for three main titles of the season.

“We make incredible work. Last 10 games of Premier League, we start an important time. I am sure the people will give us what we need to perform our best.

“Right now every game is so important. If we are able to do it, next game will be so important as well.”

“Kevin is so important,” he stated.

“It has been a tough season for him with injuries. He has been out for a long time but he trained really well yesterday. We will see what he does in the next days.”

“Consistency. Kevin has been so consistent for many years,” he said.

“We will not put all responsibility all on Kevin, it is for all the team and our people of course.”

“To see the calendar we have, if we want to fight in all competitions we need all the players.

“The calendar doesn’t look good for us but it is what it is.”