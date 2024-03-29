Manchester City to sign American wonderkid

Cavan Sullivan has signed for Manchester City as the American wonder kid, chased by just about everyone in Europe chooses City.

On the report:

Sources: Manchester City expected to pay the Philadelphia Union around $2m up front for 14-year-old U.S. wonderkid Cavan Sullivan. The deal could rise to $5m with add-ons. Philly keeping sizable sell-on clause.



With @SamLee, in a feature on Sullivan ⤵️https://t.co/gc3OoWVJyD — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 29, 2024

A solid deal and while the fruits of it are a ways away, it is re-assuring seeing City going hard for future prospects.

A long wait for him to see the Etihad, but this deal works well as the deal is done ahead of time.

Sullivan is a typical wonder kid prospect, good on the ball, can create and more, and he is on a straight arrow up trajectory.