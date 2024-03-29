 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City to sign American wonderkid

A great deal.

By Saul Garcia
Philadelphia Union Press Conference Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images for Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan has signed for Manchester City as the American wonder kid, chased by just about everyone in Europe chooses City.

A solid deal and while the fruits of it are a ways away, it is re-assuring seeing City going hard for future prospects.

A long wait for him to see the Etihad, but this deal works well as the deal is done ahead of time.

Sullivan is a typical wonder kid prospect, good on the ball, can create and more, and he is on a straight arrow up trajectory.

