The One Advantage Arsenal have Against Manchester City this Season

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race last season. Mikel Arteta and his men could have beaten City to the title if not for the disappointing collapse at the end of the season.

Determined to get the job done this season, Mikel Arteta went to the transfer market with a vengeance, signing Declan Rice for a record breaking fee as well as bringing in other experienced players like Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

So far, the team has not disappointed this season going neck and neck with Liverpool and City for the title. The Gunners currently sit second on the Premier League table, one point ahead of City in the standings.

With the all-important showdown coming up at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, a victory over City could be all that the London side needs to finally lift the title for the first time in 20 years.

Having previously not beaten City in thirteen Premier League matches dating back to 2015, the team ended that run with a 1-0 victory when City visited the Emirates Stadium last October. Now Arteta and his men have their tails up and are looking to do a double over the Blues by beating them in their own backyard.

If victory at the Emirates Stadium made a dent on City’s aspirations to retain their title, a win at the Etihad Stadium will rub salt in the wound.

With several City players either injured or struggling with fitness issues The Gunners can smell blood.

However, beating City at the Etihad Stadium when the Blues have to win is now one of the most difficult tasks to accomplish in world football. City’s forward Jack Grealish stressed the point in an interview ahead of the game.

“We have to win. We are behind them at the moment,” said Grealish.

“We know it is going to be a tough game, but I just feel that when teams come to the Etihad, I feel like we always make it difficult for them.

“I don’t think we’ve lost at the Etihad for about 16 months or something. It is a game that we are looking forward to and you want to play in. I am looking forward to it.”

City players are raring to go and can’t wait to get the job done. But it will not be easy. Arsenal shot themselves in the foot last term losing important matches in the final weeks of the campaign. That was likely due to inexperience and inability to deal with the enormous pressure.

But the team has learned from its mistakes and added key experienced players that will prove vital in the final months of the season. That’s now an advantage that the team has against City and Grealish also acknowledged the fact.

“Obviously, they have added Declan [Rice] and [Kai] Havertz who are both playing really well at the moment,” the England international said.

“They might have a bit more experience than last season.

“In both this season and last season, they have had a young side and last season was their first real time in a title race, so this year they might have a bit more experience.

“I think it is all about us at the moment and if we go out there and win the game then it puts us in a great position.”

As the City winger concluded, City have their destiny in their own hands. Beating Arsenal is now a must, with Liverpool licking their lips at the prospect of extending their lead at the top of the league table if City and Arsenal falter in the final months and weeks of the campaign.

That will certainly give Jürgen Klopp a tremendous send off from Anfield.