Savio Relishing the Chance to Play for Manchester City

When Savio Moreira broke into the first-team of Brazilian outfit Club Atletico Mineiro and made his professional debut at just 16 years old, it was clear another exceptional Brazilian talent had broken into the scene. As could be expected, European heavyweights started circling for his signature. But it was the City Football Group that won the day.

In 2022, the youngster subsequently signed for Troyes, Manchester City’s sister club in France for €6.5m. Not yet ready for the rigors of top-level European football, the young winger was sent out on loan to Netherland side PSV Eindhoven.

He played mainly for the club’s youth team while there before being loaned to Girona for the 2023/2024 campaign. The goal has been simple: to give him the best environment possible for his development and acquaintance with European football.

At Girona, the 19-year-old has settled down quite well and is now a well-groomed superstar.

Playing a key role in the club’s surprise charge for the league title, he has been the source of much speculation. But according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have moved in and signed all the necessary documents to sign the forward from Troyes.

He is now expected to join City for the 2024/25 season. A move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer will be a dream come true for the player as he had set his sights on eventually playing for the Blues when he first moved to Troyes.

Given that the French side along with Spanish side Girona and Man City are all owned by the City Football Group, signing for any of the former could be a pathway to City.

The youngster was well aware of this and even looked forward to making the move in future.

“I have the goal of playing for City. I think that when I was signed my goal was always to get to City and I’m working towards that,” he told PL Brazil last August.

“If one day I arrive at City, you can be sure that I did things well at Girona, as I am doing. I want to continue working here so that one day I can reach City, which is my reference point.”

His heart must have been filled with joy then when City came calling last month. According to reports, the club has wrapped up the deal to take the winger to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, it remains to be seen how he will be integrated into the squad. It’s difficult to say if there’s even a place for him in the team. Pep Guardiola already had Jack Grealish and Phil Foden who can play in Savio’s preferred left-wing position. Yet he added Belgian winger Jermey Doku to the mix last summer.

Fitting into the team may require an ability to play in other positions. Fortunately for Savio, he has also played down the right and at No 10 on occasions. Such versatility will appeal to Guardiola who demands different things from his players.

The winger’s productivity in front of goal is an added advantage having scored eight goals and set up another seven in 29 La Liga appearances for Girona this season. That’s a better return than Doku and Grealish combined (although the Englishman has been struggling with injuries this season).

Savio’s output has been instrumental to the club’s outstanding season and drive to qualify for the Champions League.

Having also garnered the experience of playing against some of the biggest teams in the world like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid, beating the former duo, he has acquired the big-game mentality necessary to consistently perform at the top level.

He was recently capped by Brazil during the international break and gave a good account of himself helping his country beat England at Wembley.