Manchester City v Arsenal - The Opposition

Premier League action returns with a bang at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City welcome league leaders Arsenal in a huge match at the top of the table. The Blues are just one point behind the Gunners and, while the outcome is unlikely to determine the destination of the title, one team could take a major step towards claiming England’s top prize.

Mikel Arteta’s side leapt above both City and Liverpool, who drew 1-1 in their last Premier League outing, following their 2-1 home win over Brentford a day earlier. Sunday’s match will bring an end to a difficult yet successful month for the Blues, who reached the FA Cup semi-final and came from behind to win the Manchester Derby.

The Premier League title is probably the best chance of silverware for the Gunners, as they face a tough Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich and will face either City or Real Madrid in the last four.

Gunners fans will be happy with either as long as they don’t fade like they usually do in a title race. Let’s take a look at the Gunners and see if the Gunners’ current form is enough to wrench the Premier League title from City’s grasp.

Form

Since losing two successive Premier League matches at the end of 2023, Arsenal have won all their following eight league matches. And in some style too, knocking in plenty of goals along the way. The Gunners have scored an incredible 33 goals in those eight matches, including 6-0 wins at Sheffield United and West Ham, and two 5-0 victories at Burnley and at home to Crystal Palace. They also thrashed Newcastle 4-1 and, most notably, beat title rivals Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

That run has not only sent them to the top of the Premier League table, but also increased their goal difference to +46, putting them in pole position, should any team finish level on points with them in the race for the title.

It’s a stunning run that is coming at the right time for the North London side, who are chasing their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Danger Men

Arsenal are packed with dangerous stars and can claim goals from almost any position. England international Bukayo Saka has been the main threat for the Gunners this season, hitting 16 goals in all competitions. 13 of those goals have come in the Premier League, the last coming in the 4-1 win over Newcastle. He has attempted 60 shots, has a shot accuracy of 57% and a goal conversion rate of 27%.

Leandro Trossard has scored 11 so far and, with 28%, has a better conversion rate than Saka. However, City will need to watch William Saliba, if he plays. He has scored two goals from six shots and has the best goal conversion rate of the Arsenal side with 33%.

Saka is also leading the way in the assist chart, having seen 13 chances conceded this season. He has created 76 chances overall, two ahead of Martin Odegaard, who has made 74 chances, with 7 converted. Declan Rice, who was subject to an apparent £90m bid from City during the summer, has six assists and has attempted 2,479 passes, completing 2,241. That gives him a pass accuracy rating of 90%.

Two Gabriel’s have five assists each, with ormer Blue Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, with the latter creating 39 to the former’s 26. However, Jesus has played six matches less than his teammate.

The message is quite clear for City - stop Saka!

The Boss

Everyone’s favourite Lego man Mikel Arteta is in his fifth season at Arsenal, claiming the FA Cup in 2020 and the Community twice. However, his side faded badly in last season’s title race, allowing City to take a third successive title.

After a difficult start to managerial life at Arsenal, Arteta has gone on to manage 220 matches with the Gunners, winning 129 and losing 55, giving him a win ratio of 59%.

Last Time Out

City will be looking for a modicum of revenge against the Gunners after Martinelli scored the only goal of the game when Arsenal beat the blues 1-0 in October. At the Etihad last season, City stormed to victory as the Blues thrashed their title rivals 4-1, and the faithful will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday.