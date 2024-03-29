Is Yan Couto Ready for the Step-up at Manchester City?

Yan Couto was already recognized as one the best young players in the world when he was included in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2019” as one of the 60 best young talents of the world. His stock has only risen since then.

After moving to Manchester City, the closest Couto has come to playing for the club was as an unused substitute in City’s 1–0 defeat to Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the 2021 FA Community Shield. So he is yet to feature for City, who snapped up the youngster from boyhood club Coritiba in 2020.

However, he has made steady progress while on loan elsewhere. After spending the 2021–22 season at Portuguese side Braga, he moved to Spanish side Girona in 2022. His time at the club has coincided with an impressive run in La Liga that has seen the Catalan side grow in confidence and performance, giving the big guns a run for their money.

After initially challenging for the title by topping the league table a few times earlier in the season, the goal is now to fight for a place in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. That will be unprecedented for a small club that barely has any notable name in world football amongst it's players.

Couto has been a key part of the story, playing in 27 of the club’s 29 league matches this season. He has also contributed significantly in the results scoring once and assisting seven goals. To put that into perspective, City’s current right-back, Kyle Walker has zero goals and just two assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Based on just numbers, Couto looks ready to fight for a place in the starting lineup at the Etihad Stadium. Even the Brazilian national team has recognized the defender’s development by integrating him into the new-look side. The 21-year-old featured for his country during the international break.

Although Walker’s contributions to the Blues cannot be measured in terms of just goals and assists, the Englishman is not getting any younger. This may be the right time for Couto to come in and fight for his place in the team alongside the veteran.

That could save City £40m to £60m that could be shelled out to acquire another right back.

However, the Brazilian will need to prove he can slot into the team and perform in England. City is no Girona as the stakes are much higher at the Etihad Stadium. With City set to play four friendly matches in the summer and possibly the Community Shield, that should provide Pep Guardiola enough games to make a thorough assessment of the player and decide whether he stays or leaves.