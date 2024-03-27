International Break Presents Huge Setback for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is said to have warned his players ahead of the international break to manage themselves carefully in order to prevent any injuries. The City boss even joked that he would go after any player that came back from the break injured. But it seems his warning fell on deaf ears.

Several City players have so far been reported to be struggling with one injury or the other. Kyle Walker even had to leave the England camp due to a suspected hamstring problem he picked up early in the friendly game against Brazil.

John Stones, who rarely starts two games in a row for Manchester City these days due to his injury record, played the full 90 minutes for the Three Lions in the 0-1 loss to Brazil. He then went on to start again against Belgium on Tuesday night.

It’s not surprising then that the England center back was soon injured and had to be replaced early into the game. Jack Grealish did not report for England duty at all as he is still recovering from his own injury.

Add to that Kevin De Bruyne, Edison, Matheus Nunes, and Erling Haaland who also struggled with fitness issues while with Norway and the number rises to seven City players who may not be fit enough to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Considering the enormity of the game in the race for the Premier League title, City could be playing with fire here. The Blues face a huge challenge trying to defend their three trophies won last season. Results from the crucial games in the next few weeks against tough opposition could make or mar the season.

With Arsenal and Liverpool ready to pounce at any given opportunity to wrestle the league title away from City while Real Madrid are also waiting to pick up any pieces in the Champions League, City need to be at their best and have their best players available.

The international break could just be City’s undoing if these players do not recover on time to help carry the team during this difficult period.

England manager Gareth Southgate lamented about the situation with Stones in his post match press conference. But that will do little or nothing to remedy the situation.

“Of course, we’re disappointed if he’s got a problem. It looks like it’s in the abductor area. He came in on the back of not playing for two weeks, so it’s not about overload. But I hate sending players back to their clubs injured,” said Southgate.

However, apart from Walker and Stones, the other players don’t look to have serious problems that could keep them out for long. They could be back in time for these crucial games, especially against Arsenal and Real Madrid.

De Bruyne and Grealish have been pictured in training earlier this week, and with Sunday still several days away, more players could be fully recovered by then. If that happens, the team will be close to full strength when Mikel Arteta’s men turn up at the Etihad Stadium.