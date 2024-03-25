Manchester City Sweating over Kyle Walker’s Injury

Injuries are never far away from professional footballers. Sometimes, a player can be on top of their game and flying but suddenly come crashing down. Sidelined by an injury that could keep them out of action for a week, a month or even a whole season.

In certain cases that could be very costly. There are players and there are players. Some players are so important to the team that losing them can be the difference between a successful season and an average one.

Players like Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and goalkeeper Edison are important to Manchester City. A long-term injury to any of them usually affects the team in one way or the other.

Fortunately apart from Kevin de bruyne the others rarely get injured. That has allowed Pep Guardiola to operate with a relatively small squad and still achieve his goals season after season.

But the timing of an injury can also make a huge difference. Approaching the business end of the season, Walker will be crucial to City’s ambitions for the campaign. With must-win games against rivals like Arsenal and Real Madrid in the next few weeks, City cannot afford a weakened squad at this point.

The right-back limped off during England’s friendly match against Brazil over the weekend. Although the extent of the injury and how long he will spend on the sidelines is still being assessed, City would hope that will not be long.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. commented on Walker’s injury after the game, revealing that he is the best defender he has faced in his career.

“Every time a player leaves the pitch injured it’s very sad, not only for the player but for all of us who are there on the pitch,” the Real Madrid winger said on Saturday. “We want to play against the best, Walker, I always say, he’s the best defender I’ve ever faced and it’s always a very good duel. He respects me a lot and I respect him a lot. Each one defends their side with the greatest will in the world,” said Vinicius Jr.

Walker started both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid last season and successfully nullified Vinicius’ threat. The Blues went on to produce a second-leg masterclass that saw City cruise into the final.

Facing the Brazilian in the knockout stage of the competition again in a few weeks time could leave City exposed at right back if Walker is not available. Hence, City’s medical team will pull out all the stops to get the English defender back in action as soon as possible.

The good news is that the player himself has stated that while it’s ‘frustrating’, to pick up an injury at this point, the injury is not too bad.