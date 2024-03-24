Manchester City Youngster Gets England Call Up

Manchester City’s rising star Rico Lewis has received another call-up to the England squad to replace the injured Kyle Walker. The City defender was substituted in the 20th minute of the Three Lions defeat at home to Brazil on Saturday and Lewis has been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s senior side to face Belgium on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Lewis only played for the England Under-21 side in a 5-1 hammering of Azerbaijan on Friday and could be in line for his second senior side appearance.

Bury-born Lewis graduated from City’s academy, making his debut as an 82nd-minute replacement for Walker against Bournemouth in 2022. He made his Champions League debut at home to Sevilla, scoring the Blues equaliser, and started a Premier League match for the first time in a 3-1 win over Leeds a month later.

Lewis signed a new five-year contract with City in August 2023 and is seen as an ideal replacement for Walker. He joins Phil Foden and John Stones in the England set-up, along with former City keeper James Trafford, who has also received a promotion to the senior side.