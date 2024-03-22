Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women take on neighbours and rivals Manchester United Women as they set their sights on the top of the table. The Blues are level on points with Chelsea and will go three points clear with victory over the Reds. United, however, will be looking for revenge on the blues after suffering a 3-1 defeat to City at Old Trafford in November, and losing 2-1 in the League Cup earlier this year.

City recovered from two successive cup defeats to Chelsea and Spurs when they hammered Brighton 4-1 last weekend, while United beat relegation favourites Bristol City 2-0 at home.

City have never lost to United in the league at home, however, they came close last season and had to rely on a Laura Coombs strike to secure a 1-1 draw.

Preview

City continue to chase Chelsea and will be looking for goals against the reds that will keep the pressure on the current champions, The blues know that goal difference could decide this year’s title race and will be looking to put some space between Chelsea by going for the jugular against the reds.

The blues have won their last five WSL matches at home, and have scored 24 goals in seven matches at the Joie Stadium and will be looking to take advantage of United’s leaky defence.

The Reds have conceded 19 so far this season and Marc Skinner’s side are struggling to make the top three and a Champions League place. If they are to beat Arsenal, City or Chelsea to a third-placed finish, they will have to win all six of their final matches of the season, starting at City. However, the Reds have lost two and drawn one of their last three away matches and, on paper at least, City should take the points.

Team News

City’s only injury concern is long-term absentee, who remains on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Bunny Shaw, who is the WSL’s top scorer this season, will continue to lead the line after having a couple of injury worries in the last few weeks.

Leah Galton is still out injured and will miss her third consecutive match, with Jess Simpson, Gabby George, Emma Watson and Hinata Miyazawa also on the injury table. However, United still pose a threat up front with Ella Toone and former City striker Nikita Parris expected to start the match.

Prediction

This is another tough test of the Blues title credentials, but it’s one that the blues should pass. Will they get enough goals to put them clear of Chelsea? Probably not, but I’m still expecting a good City win.

City 3-0 United