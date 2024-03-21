Steph Houghton: “It’s always an amazing occasion.”

Manchester City face Manchester United in a heated and competitive match that has major title implications.

Steph Houghton stepped up and had a lot to say ahead of the match. Let’s dive in-

“It’s always an amazing occasion [the Manchester derby],”

“The last derby we had at Old Trafford, I want the girls to remember that feeling because it’s pretty special to go to their place and play the way we did.

“To win convincingly, even with 10 players, I felt we were in control. When you do play at the Etihad it’s such a special feeling because we’re in front of our fans.

“The girls are really experienced in these occasions now so I want them to have a bit of emotion.

“I think it’s important when you put on this shirt, and you have the opportunity to represent the club that we leave everything out there.”

“It’s the perfect time and day to get as many Mancunians at the Manchester derby,” she explained.

“If we can push that number even more and get everyone behind us, this could be a really special season.”