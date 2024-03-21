Manchester City Announce USA Tour, John Cena + Erling Haaland?

Manchester City have announced a four city tour in the USA. Matches will take place in Columbus, New York City, Chapel Hill and Orlando as they face Real Madrid and more European giants.

From the presser:

Peter Laundy, Senior Vice President Partnerships at City Football Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the details of our 2024/25 preseason tour today as we prepare to return to America with an exciting four-match series delivered in collaboration with FC Series this summer.

“Our 2022 pre-season visit to the United States was hugely successful, including our sell-out fixture at Lambeau Field, Green Bay and the Club’s presence, fan base and status continues to grow significantly within the region.

“We can’t wait to play more matches, deliver more unique experiences and opportunities for our fans across the country to enjoy with Manchester City when we return later this year.”