Manchester City Women Maintain Title Challenge With Victory Over Everton

Manchester City Women continued their title challenge, but they needed to be resolute at the Joie Stadium as the secured victory over Everton. Goals from Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp gave the blues a 2-0 goal lead, but a stunning strike from Hanna Bennison reduced the deficit and made it an uncomfortable last half hour for City.

Following the international break, it was back to WSL action as the blues looked to move three points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table. The victory at Chelsea in their last outing moved the blues level with the current champions, and manager Gareth Taylor went into the match refusing to talk about City’s chances of winning the title. However, they must now be fancying their chances of ending Chelsea’s dominance in the league and claiming a second league title after a difficult win against the Toffees.

City were on top for the whole of the first half, but only had Bunny Shaw’s 15th-minute goal to show for their efforts. That Jamaican striker benefitted from a poor backpass from Justine Vanhaevermaet to fire past Courtney Brosnan. Shaw will never be gifted an easier opportunity to score and she was never going to pass up such a chance.

The blues should have been out of sight by half-time, but Brosnan kept the visitors in the match with some decent saves in the first 45 minutes. However, questions remain over whether the keeper should have been sent off as she raced out of her area and took the sting out of a Shaw shot with her hand. City had the bulk of the possession, with Everton barely getting into the City penalty area, however, that changed slightly in the second half as the Toffees came more into the game.

Khiara Keating was forced into making a decent save early in the second half, but gave the blues the comfort of a two-goal cushion in the 55th minute. After a clever bit of play, Hemp ran half the length of the pitch before firing low past Brosnan into the far corner.

That should have ended any Everton resistance, but the visitors reduced the deficit five minutes later through Bennison. A poor kick out by Keating gifted the ball to Everton and, although they couldn’t take advantage straight away, the ball came out to Bennison who turned before hitting a vicious shot past the keeper, that hit the underside of the bar before going in.

City had opportunities to increase the lead and make the match safe, with Shaw heading over and Coombs denied by a stunning save by Brosnan. However, the blues were denied another penalty when Vanhaevermaet blocked a Kelly shot with her hands, but the fact that she was protecting her face may have swayed the referee not to award a spot-kick. Ultimately, the blues were able to see the match out and move clear of Chelsea, taking control of the title race.

City Ready To Buckle In

After the match, Gareth Taylor gave his views on the title race, claiming it will go to the last game of the season. The boss doesn’t believe anyone will be breaking away this season and expects the champions will be decided on the final day.

“It always goes to the last game in my time,” said Taylor. “I don’t see that changing or anyone pulling away. It’d be nice if we could but just with the nature of the games and the setup of the league, you won’t see anyone win it by ten points. We have to get ready and buckle ourselves in for the ride.”

And the blues will have to improve their goal difference if they are to have a chance of taking the title to the Joie Stadium. The blues have a one goal advantage over Chelsea, but, with just seven games to go, every goal will be vital.

City’s title charge will have to wait for two weeks, with the blues facing Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final, followed by their FA Cup clash at Spurs next Sunday.

Final score: Manchester City Women 2-1 Everton Women