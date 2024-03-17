Manchester City Win in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win and performance from most City players as they conquer Newcastle United and advance in the FA Cup. Bernardo Silva is hugely in good form and we move on to the next round vs Chelsea at Wembley.

On to the reaction-

On Bernardo

“Everybody loves him, and we want him. He’s really important for us. “Kevin will be back soon, but when you see the schedule after the international break, we have Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Madrid. “Three days, three days, three days. Will be really tough, and we have to have everyone. “I’ve said many times how important personally and in terms of football Bernardo is” “We push him wider but in central positions he has the ability to dribble and run. “After he has to have the quality to see the pass like Kevin, Gundogan, Riyad and Phil. “His next step is to make the pass to Erling in the last moment. He played really good, he helped us to keep the ball and dribble.”

On Grealish

“He has 10 days to train, we have a plan for him and he will be ready,” the City boss said. “I said to the team every three days we have a game with finals in the Premier League, Champions League and everyone is going to help us. No player can sustain every three days. “After Arsenal, [Aston] Villa then [Crystal Palace at] Selhurst Park then Madrid. “Everyone will be needed to handle it. As much as we get players fit we have more chance of success. “We take it game-by-game. I don’t think much longer than that.”

On team’s mentality

“To expect [to be] coming back from the last international break with two months left and be in contention for all the titles means a lot,” “People talk about the Premier League and Champions League but when you win four Carabao Cups in a row and get to six FA Cup semi-finals in a row, this team and this club has something special. “We want to win all of them but sometimes it is not possible because of the quality of the opponents and the schedule we have. “I remember playing away in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and then at Wembley is so difficult. “To arrive in your best condition in those situations is difficult but we were there. “Always you can have a bad night but when you have six times in a row [FA Cup semi-finals], you have less bad nights. “This is the consistency that proves people who doubt the team wrong.”

