Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Take Care of Business, FA Cup Advancement

Manchester City 2, Bernardo Silva 13’, 31’

Newcastle United 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners at home as the win makes us advance in the cup. A really good win and seeing Foden in the middle is awesome for the future fixtures.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points especially that second half, but chances were created either way.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played an ok match and are in right in the thick of multi faceted title charge.

City had so many players who played well and that includes some lineup choices that were not popular with their fans.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win in the cup and will face Chelsea.

A solid result and we move.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).