Manchester City v Newcastle United: Gut Feelings

Manchester City take on Newcastle United as they look to book another FA Cup semi-final spot. City have appeared in the semi-final stage for the last five seasons, reaching the final and winning the trophy twice. They face a Newcastle side that started the season brightly and with a lot of promise, but ultimately fell away in the second half of the season.

The match will be the tenth meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup and the fourth time they have clashed this season. City have won two of those three meetings, with the Toon knocking the blues out of the League Cup in September.

As usual, our team are on hand to give us their feelings on how the match will go, and also to win points to try and catch Saul in our own league table.

Saul

Tricky game vs a solid opponent. Give me a narrow win with a full team.

City 2-1 Newcastle

Thomas

After getting past Blackburn Rovers on penalties, the Magpies head to the Etihad to face the Cup holders. City have gone unbeaten in their last 37 home matches, and I don’t think they slip up here. No De Bruyne this time out, but that just means it’s Phil F’ing Foden’s show. Give me the Manc Blues to advance to the Semis.

City 3-1 Newcastle

Craig

Newcastle are depleted but they will surely see this cup as their top priority this season. I expect a spirited performance from them but I don’t see it being enough in the end. City march on to the semis.

City 2-1 Newcastle United

Dillon

No Ederson or KDB shouldn’t make too much of a difference in this one, especially considering Ederson wouldn’t have played anyway. Newcastle are in a better spot than they were in January when we faced them, but are still going to be without several key members of the squad.

The game being at the Etihad is also a major bonus. Feel like we’ve been to St. James’ Park a dozen times the past two years.

Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle

Pete

Potentially a tricky match as the FA Cup is probably Newcastle’s only chance of making the season a success, although they could potentially sneak into Europe with a good run of form. I think City will have too much for the Toon though and, although Newcastle will probably score, City will get more.

City 4-2 Newcastle

Last Time Out

Craig correctly predicted the result, but not the score and was the only one of us to claim any points. The rest of us were crazy enough to think City would win at Liverpool. Saul was left begging for a last-minute City winner, like we all were, but that would have won him three points. Let’s see how we get on this week. Here’s the table: