Manchester City v Newcastle United: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is here!

This time City face a tricky opponent in Newcastle as the hunt for the cup is on.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 16 March 2024, Kickoff at 17:30 GMT, 1.30 pm (EST)

Head Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Thomas Bramall

TV Info: BBC ONE (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

A cup match here as we could see some rotation and even some academy players.

This matchup could come down to their five man backline vs the City forwards, probably Julian Alvarez, that will decide the match,

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Ederson and Grealish are out.

NUFC will have Gordon, Wilson, Burn, Barnes, Joelinton, Trippier, Hall, Pope and Tonali as questionable or out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United