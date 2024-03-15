Pep Talk: “We’re delighted with all three keepers...”

A tough FA Cup clash as the Cityzens face Newcastle United. A good match for us and one where Pep expressed confidence in his side.

On to his presser thoughts:

“He’s proven himself since he arrived with incredible quality performances,” said Pep.

“We’re delighted with all three keepers at the moment but when he’s had to play he’s performed unbelievable.

“Eddie is getting better. Hopefully he’ll be ready after the international break.”

“Kevin’s not ready. He already played in Anfield with some problems,” the City boss said.

“But he’s getting better. He’s not ready for tomorrow but we spoke with the manager from Belgium, Domenico Tedesco, and he decide I’m grateful because he didn’t feel good and he could recover for the rest of the season.

“He played well [at Anfield]. All the players have problems but the day after he didn’t feel good, but it’s better to take care.

“Tomorrow for sure [he is out]. He’ll have two weeks off then, he’ll recover, we’ll see how he feels. Hopefully as soon as possible.

“Yeah [Jack is getting better.

“He’ll be selected in the group [for this weekend].”

“We have an incredible chance at home with our people. We need in home games the support of our fans like we had against United, I don’t remember that environment for a long time.

“Tomorrow isn’t an exception. We need it to reach the semi-final at Wembley again.”