Manchester City Take On Real Madrid: UCL Ties Confirmed

A clash of titans as Real Madrid face Manchester City.

The first leg will be played at Bernabeu Stadium on either 9 or 10 April with the return match at the Etihad Stadium on either 16 or 17 April.

And should Pep Guardiola’s side progress past Madrid, we will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals which take place in May.

In European Champions League competition overall, our record against Madrid is played ten, won four, drawn three and lost three.

A really exciting set of matches and we heard from Pep on the draw.

“It’s a bit like a tradition, three years in a row playing the king of the competition who have won 14 Champions Leagues,” “It is what it is, hopefully we can have a good moment. “[There are] still a few weeks before the first game in Madrid. We’ll see. “The draw you cannot control. “Normally when the people say the draw is easy, you undermine the other opponents. “It’s not necessary to say what Real Madrid is in this competition, the second leg is at home but two seasons ago it was away, so it is what it is. “We have to do two good games there and here to go through.” “I would say for us it’s a little bit new, for Real Madrid it’s not special to play the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League,”

Let’s hope for progression.