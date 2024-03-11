Manchester City Weekend Round Up: Boys Draw While Girls Stumble

It was a bit of a mixed bag on Sunday as both Manchester City’s Men and Women teams took to the pitch. The boys visited Anfield, where they arrived without too many bottles and bricks being thrown at the team bus in the usual Anfield welcome. Meanwhile, the girls travelled, once again, to Brisbane Road to face Spurs for the fourth time this season and the third time in London.

In the Premier League, City men faced their title rivals in a match that was billed as the ‘title decider.’ Only it wasn’t as Arsenal had won to usurp both teams to take the Premier League top spot.

City were the better of the two teams in the first half, with Johnny Stones giving the blues the lead after a well-worked corner caught the home side napping. Liverpool struggled to get their game going but still had a couple of moments that were cause for concern.

The blues were able to slice through the Liverpool defence at will, with Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden running the show. The home keeper had to make some decent saves to keep the score at 1-0, and those would prove vital in the second half.

The home side picked up the pace and within three minutes of the restart, they were level. Nathan Ake’s underweighted backpass had Ederson racing to make the clearance, but instead, clattered Darwin Nunez in what is probably the most clear-cut penalty this season. After a lengthy delay for treatment to the City keeper, Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and fired home.

Liverpool had some great chances to go in front, with Luis Diaz being guilty of a glaring miss when it would have been easier to score. Phil Foden hit the bar - well, the keeper clearance hit Foden in the face before hitting the bar, and Jeremy Doku hit the post late on.

There was still time for some drama as Doku tried to put his studs through the body of Mac Allister, but no penalty was awarded and the match ended 1-1.

And it doesn’t get any easier for City as they next welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the month in their next Premier League match - probably another title decider that really isn’t.

In between, they host Newcastle in the FA Cup next weekend as they aim to reach another last four place.

Keating Error Sees City Pay The Penalty

Oh, Khiara Keating. That was a rookie error that should never have happened and it cost City a place in the FA Cup semi-final.

With the blues leading 1-0, thanks to Mary Fowler’s goal in the 6th minute, Keating attempted to control a high ball, only for her to rebound it off Beth England, who walked the ball into the goal.

It looked like being a fourth victory over Spurs this season when Fowler’s deflected shot found the back of the goal. City had already beaten Spurs 2-0 in the league and 1-0 in the League Cup this season on top of thrashing the Whites 7-0 at the Joie Stadium earlier in the season.

But the blues seemed content to keep their one-goal lead, particularly after losing top scorer Bunny Shaw to injury. And it seemed to work as the blues played out five minutes of the six added on to almost book their place in the last four.

However, a ball in looked like being cleared by Laia Aleixandri, but she ducked at the last minute, presumably following a shout from the keeper. Keating tried to bring the ball past England, but it hit the former Chelsea star, and she had the simplest task to tap it home.

With no further goals in extra-time and the blues barely creating chances, it was down to penalties.

Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly saw their spot-kicks saved in quick succession, with England scoring hers in between. Keating gave a little redemption for her error by saving Rosella Ayane’s penalty, and while Yui Hasegawa, Filippa Angeldahl and Mary Fowler converted theirs, Spurs also scored all of their penalties to send the blues crashing out.

However, all is not lost. The girls still have seven WSL matches to play and, if they win all those and Chelsea drop points, they will be crowned WSL champions for the second time. They face Brighton next weekend before the Manchester derby six days later.